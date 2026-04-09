Nagaland bypoll: Voting begins in Koridang amid tight security after recent violence

Polling for the Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland began on April 9 under heightened security, following recent election-related violence that claimed one life.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen (75) on November 11 last year. Six candidates are contesting the seat: the BJP has fielded the late MLA’s son, Daochier I. Imchen, Congress has nominated T. Chalukumba Ao, NPP is represented by I. Abenjang, and Independents include Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, and Toshikaba.

Voting started at 7 a.m. across all 30 polling stations and will continue until 4 p.m. A total of 22,382 voters, including 11,071 women, are eligible to cast their ballots. Of the 30 polling stations, 13 have been classified as vulnerable and 17 as critical, with additional security personnel deployed and intensified surveillance. Two polling booths are being managed entirely by women staff.

Authorities said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling. Security has been significantly strengthened following violence on April 5 and 6, which resulted in one death and damage to several vehicles.

Vote counting is scheduled for May 4.