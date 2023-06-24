Ditching her daily administrative work, Nagaland's first woman Cabinet Minister, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, lands at her terrace farm for cultivating rice.

"An exhilarating day far from the hustle and bustle," the cabinet minister added.

This is not the first time the cabinet minister was seen donning this attire, as per reports, Salhoutuonuo Kruse has been an avid cultivator and has been in her field for many years from now.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who became one of the first women elected to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly in the recent polls, has now made history again by taking the oath as the state’s first woman minister.



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Salhoutuonuo Kruse (56) took oath as Nagaland’s first cabinet minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

In the Nagaland Assembly election 2023, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, a National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) member, won from the Western Angami seat by seven votes, while Hekani Jakhalu, also from the same party, bagged the Dimapur-III seat, winning by over 1,500 votes.

In a message to women, Kruse said she will encourage women to be brave, sincere and hardworking to gain “what we have not gained yet".