Nagaland Minister and Government Spokesperson KG Kenye, speaking on the Free Movement Regime (FMR), said the State Assembly has already passed a resolution and requested the Government of India to reconsider its decision to scrap the FMR.

Addressing a presser, the minister said, "After the hue and cry of the people who are affected due to the scrapping of FMR, particularly those who are residing at the international border The issue has been thoroughly debated in the assembly and the state assembly has passed a resolution asking the government of India to review the decision of scrapping of FMR."



Also Read: Nagaland government puts ENPO issue on hold, seeks greater engagement

“Since the state government is taking all necessary action with the Government of India and the Government of India has also assured to reconsider the issue, the NGOs (non-government organisations) are requested to have patience till the Government of India takes a considered decision in this regard,” Kenye added.

Further, Kanye announced the formation of a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) to focus on resolving the Naga political issue. He requested all political parties to form Political Consultative Committees (PCCs) to assist the PACs in reaching out to stakeholders.