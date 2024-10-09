The Nagaland State Cabinet held a meeting on Wednesday, October 9, to discuss various issues, including preparations for the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival, set to take place from December 1 to 10 at the Heritage Village in Kisama.

After the meeting, the Government Spokesperson and Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye, said that the Tourism Department is working hard to ensure a successful event. "We hope to make impressive arrangements for our 25th edition to welcome friends from afar," said Kenye. He also expressed confidence that people from eastern Nagaland would join the festival, despite ongoing demands for a Frontier Naga Territory.

In an earlier coordination meeting held with tribal Hohos and organisations, representatives discussed logistical concerns. Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism G. Hukugha Sema said, "The tribal bodies are the core and backbone of the Hornbill Festival, and with their cooperation, the state has successfully hosted 24 editions so far."

Sema acknowledged the challenges faced during the festival, including issues with water, electricity, and network connectivity, and financial constraints. However, he stated that the state is committed to overcoming these hurdles to ensure the 25th edition is the "most befitting and glorious" celebration yet.