Nagaland cabinet signals breakthrough on Frontier Nagaland Talks, clears way for oil exploration and land reforms

The Nagaland Cabinet on February 4 took a series of decisive policy calls on the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation’s demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory, oil and natural gas exploration, and long-pending landholding reforms, indicating a more assertive push on politically sensitive and economically critical issues.

Government spokesperson and minister K G Kenye said the Cabinet, which met at Chumoukedima, reviewed the status of the ENPO demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory and expressed hope that a breakthrough could be announced soon. He said discussions between the ENPO and the Government of India are scheduled to be held in New Delhi, and the state government is “keeping its fingers crossed” for a positive outcome on Thursday. Describing the issue as one pursued for over a decade, Kenye said the government hopes it will finally be resolved in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of eastern Nagaland.

To strengthen engagement with the Centre on political and constitutional matters, the Cabinet decided to constitute a sub-committee under the Political Affairs Committee. The sub-committee will be convened by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and will include the two Deputy Chief Ministers, Nagaland’s two Members of Parliament, and select Cabinet ministers. A delegation from this group has already left for New Delhi to raise concerns related to the Free Movement Regime and the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit. The delegation will urge the Centre to review the PAP, which the state government believes is having an adverse impact on Nagaland.

The Cabinet also revisited the long-standing and contentious issue of oil and natural gas exploration in the state. Kenye said the matter had been delayed after being taken to court but noted that the government was relieved when the court agreed to hear it. With the concerned organisation having withdrawn its case, the matter has now become infructuous, though a final judicial verdict is still awaited.

He said the Cabinet has decided to proceed with oil and gas exploration based on the special constitutional protections granted to Nagaland under Article 371A. Emphasising Nagaland’s distinct constitutional position, Kenye said Article 371A clearly states that land and its resources belong to the people of Nagaland, unlike in other states where petroleum and natural gas are treated as central subjects. He added that all resources, both above and below the surface, belong to the landowners and the people, with the state government acting only on their mandate and consent. Kenye also expressed regret that internal differences had led to litigation, delaying progress on resource exploration.

Another key decision taken by the Cabinet relates to regulation of the landholding system. Kenye said that despite multiple legislations and office memorandums over the years, the state had failed to adopt a firm and decisive approach to land regulation. In view of the Inner Line Permit regime, the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, and the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland, the government has now decided to introduce fresh directives.

Under the new approach, non-cadastral lands and government-occupied lands that were earlier not issued individual pattas will now be required to undergo proper registration, obtain land pattas, and pay land revenue like other private landowners. Kenye said these measures are aimed at bringing long-term clarity, accountability, and regulation to Nagaland’s landholding system, adding that detailed notifications will be issued in the coming days.