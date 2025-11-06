Nagaland Cabinet to revisit induction process of Non-SCS officers into IAS, appeals for cooperation

The Nagaland State Cabinet, in its meeting held on Thursday, November 6 undertook a detailed review of the ongoing issue concerning the induction of non-State Civil Service (non-SCS) officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre of the State.

According to an official release issued by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, the Cabinet examined the procedural history and developments surrounding the matter and decided to recall the panel of names for the Select List 2024 that had earlier been submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 26, 2025.

The Cabinet noted that although a Vacancy Circular for the induction of Non-SCS officers into IAS had been approved by the competent authority in 2020, no Cabinet Memorandum or policy decision was subsequently taken or notified. Further scrutiny revealed that a subsequent Vacancy Circular dated March 10, 2025, had been issued without the required approval of the competent authority.

The Cabinet also reviewed representations submitted by various service associations, including the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA) and other Service Associations, to both the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the UPSC. Additionally, it took note of a communication dated October 10, 2025, from the UPSC, which had sought certain missing documents and clarifications relating to the panel of eligible officers for the 2024 Select List.

In light of the new facts, representations, and procedural irregularities, the Cabinet resolved to revisit all previous decisions regarding the induction of Non-SCS officers. The objective, it said, was to ensure an informed, transparent, and policy-driven framework governing the eligibility criteria and selection process.

The State Government further stated that the opinions of all stakeholders would be sought, and guidance from the DoPT and UPSC would be taken into consideration before arriving at a final policy position.

Appealing for calm, the Cabinet urged all concerned groups to cooperate with the review process and withdraw ongoing protests and agitations linked to the issue.