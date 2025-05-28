A critical voice has emerged against the Nagaland Cabinet's May 14 decision regarding the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), calling it unsustainable and discriminatory, particularly towards four minority communities in the state.

The ILP, which is currently required for Indian citizens and foreigners entering Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, has long been implemented with some leniency in Nagaland due to past political aspirations around sovereignty and integration.

However, with peace negotiations having concluded and demands for sovereignty and integration formally dropped, critics argue that Nagaland must now apply ILP and RIIN more robustly to protect its territory and identity.

The Cabinet's recent call for a new interlocutor and fresh talks, despite the Government of India declaring that negotiations are complete, has been labelled as a political misstep. “This is not a stalemate—it’s a closed chapter. There’s no justification to delay action or burden the public further,” said the statement.

At the heart of the controversy is also the Cabinet’s decision to halt the issuance of Indigenous Inhabitant Certificates (IIC) to eligible citizens—particularly affecting the Kuki, Kachari, Garo, and Mikir communities. The move has been denounced as a violation of their fundamental rights and an abuse of state power.

The author of the statement, who previously supported RIIN as a tool to combat infiltration and protect Nagaland's borders, now accuses the state government of yielding to pressure from NSCN(IM), thereby shifting the purpose of RIIN and scapegoating unrepresented minorities. “These tribes have not had representation in the Assembly for over 40 years. That doesn’t mean the government can treat them as expendable,” the statement reads.

The criticism concludes with a strong call for justice, accountability, and unity among indigenous Nagas—especially the youth—to protect Nagaland's people, land, and future. It urges leaders and national workers to rise above vested interests and address the state’s evolving realities with courage and integrity.