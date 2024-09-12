The Confederation of Apoksah Phoyisha & Phokhungri Area (CAPPA) has formally raised several concerns regarding the ongoing construction of the two-lane road between Akhegwo and Avakhung. In a letter addressed to the Deputy General Manager of NHIDCL, Pfutsero, CAPPA urged for immediate corrective measures, following a detailed inspection of the roadwork on September 2, 2024.

During the inspection, CAPPA officials, along with presidents from three different ranges, identified various discrepancies in the construction. Among the major issues was the failure of the earth-cutting work to meet Right of Way (ROW) standards, resulting in narrow roads that do not conform to the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

CAPPA also pointed out that road construction should take place on the hard shoulder rather than loose mud fillings. Additionally, the organization emphasized the need for parking provisions on both sides of the road in towns and villages along the stretch.

Other concerns include improper drainage systems, bumpy culverts resembling "negative speed breakers," and the absence of bench cutting in steep hilly areas, all of which pose significant risks to both the road's longevity and traveler safety.

CAPPA has appealed to NHIDCL to direct contractors to adhere strictly to the DPR specifications, ensuring timely and high-quality work completion. The organization emphasized that it will not compromise on workmanship, insisting that public safety and proper execution remain top priorities.