The Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN), representing the lay Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Kohima, has expressed profound grief over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis on April 21 morning.

Describing the Pope as a beacon of hope, compassion, and love in the 21st century, CAN noted that Pope Francis profoundly touched countless lives through his work, humility, and deep concern for humanity.

“Jesus Christ personified His Holiness Pope Francis,” the statement read, adding that his return to the eternal home was a moment of deep sorrow for the global Catholic community.

The association, alongside the Diocese of Kohima and Rt. Rev. Bishop James Thoppil, commended the soul of the Holy Father into the infinite mercy of the Holy Trinity. They emphasised that the love Pope Francis radiated would remain an anchor of healing in times of despair.

In honor of the late pontiff, CAN has fervently urged all Catholic faithful within the Diocese of Kohima to recite a special prayer on the day of the Pope’s funeral:

Prayer for the Pope: Eternal rest grant unto Papa Francis, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. And may his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

The association also called for prayers for the College of Cardinals as they undertake the sacred responsibility of electing Pope Francis’s successor.