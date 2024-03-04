In a bid to address rising concerns over the targeting of Christians and tribals in Assam, the North East Catholic Research Forum (NECRF) has called upon Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for intervention. The non-partisan organization expressed its dismay over Sarma's silence regarding certain groups targeting minority communities within the state.

The NECRF, comprising 38 members, presented a memorandum to the Chief Minister highlighting various instances of discrimination and harassment faced by Christians and tribals in Assam. The forum emphasized the potential consequences of such activities, warning that they could not only sow seeds of discord among communities but also disrupt the peace prevailing in the region. It stressed that events in Assam often have repercussions beyond its borders.

Among the specific concerns raised by NECRF is the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, which was introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 21. The forum expressed apprehension regarding certain provisions in the bill, particularly the use of terms like "magic healing" or "magical healing," which it believes could be misconstrued and misused to target innocent individuals.

NECRF has urged Chief Minister Sarma to reconsider the language used in the bill, advocating for the removal of what it describes as "controversial terms" to prevent potential misinterpretations by vested interests. The organization contends that such amendments are necessary to safeguard the rights and freedoms of minority communities in Assam.