Kudecho Khamo, Advisor for CAWD and Taxes called for greater unity within the Naga society and urged people to shed selfishness. Addressing the 28th General Session of the Chokri Area Public Organisation (CAPO) held at Kikruma village on May 4, Khamo stressed the importance of upholding truth, honesty and reviving traditional Naga culture to maintain identity and solidarity.

The advisor reiterated Chakhesang Public Organisation resolutions banning the import of pigs and restricting jungle burning to promote self-reliance through sustainable use of forest resources. He encouraged families to actively participate in afforestation drives through tree plantation.

Emphasising entrepreneurship among youth, Khamo said "Thinking is capital and enterprising is the way," urging the younger generation to venture into business.

During the event, a new CAPO leadership team for 2024-27 led by Vepozoyi Theyo was also declared.

The public meeting highlighted key issues of societal unity, environmental conservation and economic self-reliance through traditional wisdom and modern entrepreneurial spirit within the Naga communities.