The Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) chairman, Amarjeet Singh Bedi accused the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K of abducting two Naga youths, violating the laid down ceasefire rules.

Two youths were allegedly abducted from Dimapur over illegal taxation demand on October 10.

The chairman held separate closed-door meetings on October 14 with representatives of NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi), Dimapur-based civil society organisations and youth bodies at Police Complex in Chumoukedima.

After holding a meet with the Naga underground group leaders, he said that the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K has been found accountable for the violation of ceasefire ground rules as well as misuse of the ceasefire office.

Noting that the group agreed in writing that they were ready to adhere to all the ground rules, Bedi said that he asked the NSCN-K Nikki Sumi group to make all efforts to apprehend those involved in the abduction who may have acted in an individual capacity and hand them over to the police so that necessary action can be taken as per the law.

Bedi said that the Centre and the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) signed the ceasefire agreement in 2021 and thereafter extended it last month for a period of one year.

The agreement was signed with an aim to bring peace, mutual understanding and also trust among the parties so that Naga political issue is resolved in a peaceful atmosphere, he said.

Bedi said, as the chairman of CFSB, he has to ensure that laid down ceasefire ground rules are adhered to by the Naga political groups who have signed the ceasefire agreements with the Centre.

If any group violates the ground rules, they will be held accountable for unlawful activities, he said.

The Centre has signed ceasefire agreements with five groups. However, the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K has not entered into dialogue to resolve the Naga political issue.