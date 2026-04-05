Nagaland celebrates Easter with prayers, hope and spiritual fervour

Nagaland observed Easter Sunday on April 5, with deep devotion and joy, as churches and communities across the state came together to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The day was celebrated with special prayers, sunrise services and messages of hope, symbolising renewal and the triumph of life over death. Easter also marked the culmination of Holy Week, a period of fasting and reflection for believers that begins on Good Friday and leads up to Easter Sunday.

Extending his greetings, Nand Kishore Yadav wished that the occasion inspire hope, peace and renewal, bringing joy and blessings to all.

Churches across the state witnessed large gatherings, with the faithful participating in services that emphasised unity, faith and spiritual reflection.