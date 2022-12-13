A three-member committee formed by the Union Home Ministry will visit Nagaland on December 16 to study the demand for a separate state 'Frontier Nagaland'.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) along with a few other organizations have been demanding a separate state -- Frontier Nagaland -- comprising six of the state's 16 districts.

As per reports, the central committee headed by the adviser (North East) A K Mishra along with two members such as Dr Mandeep Singh, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, and A K Dhayani, Director (North East Division, MHA) will visit the eastern region of Nagaland.

The reports also claimed that during the day visit, the said members will meet ENPO leaders, state government officials, tribal bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women's Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, village chiefs, and senior citizens.

Besides this, the committee will also visit the International Trade Centre, Dan, Pangsha, in Noklak district of eastern Nagaland bordering Myanmar on December 18.

Earlier this month, the ENPO delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and the minister told them that he was likely to visit Eastern Nagaland by January next year.

Following the demand for the creation of 'Frontier Nagaland' at least seven tribes of eastern Nagaland rejecting the state government's appeal boycotted the 10-day-long famous 'Hornbill Festival, which concluded on December 10.

In October this year, taking the agitation for separate statehood for the people of eastern Nagaland to the next level, the Central Executive Council (CEC), ENPO had demanded the resignation of 20 legislators of Eastern Nagaland from the state Legislative Assembly demanding an early resolution from the government of India on its "Frontier Nagaland" demand.

The development came after a comprehensive meeting held at Chang Khulei Setshand Hall, Tuensang on October 14 while reaffirming to the August 26, 2022 resolution- such as not participating in any electoral process held by the Centre or the state government.

After the ENPO decision demanding ‘Frontier Nagaland’ gained momentum in the past few weeks, the Phom People’s Council had reaffirmed its decision to abstain from the upcoming 2023 Nagaland state general election and to abstain from any election process of the state and central in support of the August 26 ENPO Resolution for separate statehood “Frontier Nagaland.”

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