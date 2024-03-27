The Centre has announced eight districts and 21 police stations across five additional districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed' for a further period of six months until September 30, in accordance with the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Following an in-depth review of the state of law and order in Nagaland, the Centre made the decision to maintain the status quo and maintain AFSPA in the following districts: Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, and Anaki 'C'; Longleng district; Wokha district; Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto, and Aghunato police stations; and the areas under the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza, and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; and the areas under the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, and Kohima district.



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It was necessary to extend the "disturbed area" tag under Section 3 of AFSPA for the aforementioned districts and police stations because the previous notification was only valid until March 31, 2024.

Last year, beginning on October 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for an additional six months in certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

The Act empowers the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in "disturbed areas" to kill anyone who violates the law, arrest and search any premises without a warrant, and shield individuals from prosecution and legal action without the approval of the Central government.