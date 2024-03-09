In Nagaland, the Centre has announced the extension of the ceasefire agreement with the Government of the People's Republic of Nagaland/National Socialist Council of Nagaland (GPRN/NSCN) for another year. Effective from April 28, 2024, until April 27, 2025, the extension aims to maintain a conducive environment for dialogue and reconciliation in the region.

The decision to prolong the ceasefire was reached through mutual consensus between the Centre and the GPRN/NSCN, highlighting their commitment to finding a sustainable resolution to the longstanding conflict.

According to the official notification, the ceasefire will be subject to adherence to the Ceasefire Ground Rules (CFGR) mutually agreed upon and signed by both parties. Additionally, it will undergo mutual review and potential amendment with the active involvement of both the Centre and the GPRN/NSCN.

The agreement was formalized with the signatures of key representatives from both sides. GPRN/NSCN supervisor CFSB Jack Jimomi, secretary Chubatoshi Tungoe, and additional secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Piyush Goyal participated in the signing ceremony.