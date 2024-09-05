The government of India and the NSCN-(K) Niki faction agreed to extend the ceasefire agreement for another year, commencing from September 8, 2024. A meeting was held in New Delhi on September 4, 2024.

The extension of truce was signed in the form of a joint signing between Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary of the MHA, and NSCN-(K) Niki representatives led by CFSB supervisor Abel Zingrü Thuer and its secretary Amenka Achumi.

The truce will be governed, as the Ministry of Home Affairs explained, by Ceasefire Ground Rules mutually agreed upon by both parties. The CFGR could be reviewed to incorporate amendments with participation from both sides.