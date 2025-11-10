Nagaland: Chakhesang Students’ Union slams EPC contractor over NH-29 delays, urges NHIDCL’s immediate intervention

The Chakhesang Students’ Union (CSU) has strongly condemned the persistent negligence and non-performance of Ranta Infrastructure Projects Pvt. Ltd., the EPC contractor engaged in the construction of NH-29 (Package-II: Chakhabama to Kikrüma), and has called upon the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for immediate corrective intervention.

In a formal representation addressed to the Executive Director of NHIDCL, Regional Office, Kohima, the Union expressed “deep concern and strong indignation” over what it described as the contractor’s continued failure to meet basic construction and maintenance obligations despite repeated appeals, official reviews, and warnings.

According to the Union, the condition of the Chakhabama–Kikrüma stretch has become “deplorable and hazardous” for commuters, transporters, and residents due to poor workmanship, lack of visible progress, and a total absence of accountability from both the contractor and the implementing authority.

It may be recalled that during a consultative meeting held on May 14, convened by the Deputy Commissioner of Phek at the GA Guest House, Pfutsero, both NHIDCL and M/s Ranta Infrastructure Projects Pvt. Ltd. had assured to keep the road motorable throughout the monsoon and resume full-scale construction by the second week of October 2025, subject to favorable weather conditions. However, the CSU alleged that neither assurance has been honored.

An RTI was reportedly filed on November 3, seeking detailed information on the physical and financial progress of the 2-lane project, reflecting the Union’s continued pursuit of transparency and accountability in the matter.

The Union criticized NHIDCL for failing to take “effective corrective or penal action” against the contractor’s inefficiency, despite being the nodal authority responsible for ensuring timely completion of the national highway project. It termed the ongoing inaction as “unacceptable for a project of national importance.”

The CSU has now demanded “decisive and disciplinary action” from NHIDCL against the erring contractor and urged immediate steps to expedite construction while maintaining quality standards.

The Union has also cautioned that if the situation remains unresolved, it will be compelled to initiate “public agitation and democratic actions” against both the agency and the contractor, holding them fully accountable for any consequences arising thereof.

Reiterating the urgency of the issue, CSU President Pfhülo Sara stated that the matter must be treated with the “utmost seriousness” to restore public confidence and ensure successful completion of the vital road project connecting Chakhabama to Kikrüma