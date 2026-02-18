Nagaland: Chakhroma Public Organisation condemns alleged attack on leaders in Maova village

The Chakhroma Public Organisation Medziphema Circle has strongly condemned an alleged premeditated attack on its leaders during a visit to Maova Village under Medziphema Circle in Nagaland.

In a statement issued on February 18, the organisation expressed “utter shock and profound condemnation” over the incident that reportedly took place on February 13, 2026, at Maova Village in Chümoukedima district.

According to the statement, certain youths from Maova Village, allegedly under the supervision of the Village Council Chairman and Gaon Bura, carried out actions described as “completely unacceptable, disgraceful and contrary to all standards of decency and ethical conduct.” The organisation stated that the incident not only caused immediate harm to its leaders but also undermined the core values of mutual respect, unity and integrity within the community.

The CPO Medziphema Circle asserted that it cannot tolerate or justify the alleged violence against its leaders, who had reportedly visited the village in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation.

The organisation also condemned injuries allegedly inflicted on the Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Medziphema Sub-Division and personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), who had arrived at the scene with the intention of pacifying the situation and maintaining peace.

Calling for collective action, the CPO Medziphema Circle urged members of the Naga community to condemn such incidents and work towards eradicating what it termed as harmful elements within society to ensure a secure and better future for coming generations.

The statement was issued by the Media Cell of the Chakhroma Public Organisation, Medziphema Circle.