Nagaland: Chakhroma Youth Organisation issues banishment order against Maova village leaders after assault incident

The Chakhroma Youth Organisation (CYO) has issued a banishment order against three leaders of Nagaland's Maova Village following an alleged assault on members of the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO) earlier this year.

According to the order, the incident occurred on February 13, 2026, when villagers from Maova allegedly assaulted the CPO president and his colleagues, seriously injuring volunteers. The CYO stated that it had issued an ultimatum seeking the production of those responsible and efforts toward an amicable resolution.

Despite multiple opportunities provided for dialogue, the organisation said Maova village leaders failed to reach a peaceful settlement.

Citing Angami customary law and longstanding resolutions, the CYO has ordered the banishment of Maova Village Council Chairman Suminal Vaiphei, Head GB Seiboi Changsan, and former chairman Paoboi Changsan from both Maova village and the wider Chakhroma jurisdiction.

The organisation directed the individuals to leave the area within 30 days, warning that failure to comply would make them responsible for any consequences affecting their safety and welfare.