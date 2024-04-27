The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) has announced an extension of its shutter down protest amidst what it deems as an unsatisfactory response from the government. This decision comes after the CNCCI convened for an Executive Meeting where it was unanimously agreed to prolong the protest until their demands are met.

The CNCCI, headquartered in Dimapur, Nagaland, expressed its dissatisfaction with the government's response to their concerns. In a letter addressed to the President and Executive Members of the District Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr. Khekugha Muru, Chairman of CNCCI, reiterated their stance to continue the protest until their grievances are addressed.

However, displaying a gesture of consideration towards the public, the CNCCI has allowed a window period for citizens to stock essential commodities. This decision comes in response to reports of several districts implementing sudden shutter downs without prior notice to the public. The window period, scheduled for April 29, 2024, from 12 noon to 6 pm aims to facilitate citizens in preparing for the prolonged shutter down.

Dr. Seyievilie Mor, the General Secretary of CNCCI stated the importance of cooperation from the District Chamber of Commerce & Industry in facilitating the stocking of essential goods during the allotted window period. The CNCCI has urged the district chambers to extend their cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of this arrangement.