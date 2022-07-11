The first-ever torch relay of the Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Tamil Nadu later this month, reached Nagaland’s capital Kohima on Monday.

The State Minister of Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue, Parliamentary Affairs Neiba Kronu received the torch from Grandmaster Ankit Rajpara at the heritage, old DC bungalow.

Prior to the ceremony, Rajpara participated in simultaneous chess matches with players belonging to different age-groups.

Kronu and Rajpara rallied with the Olympiad torch from The Heritage to the Ladies Mile Road and the Indoor Stadium.

Kronu and Rajpara rallied with the Olympiad torch from The Heritage to the Ladies Mile Road and the Indoor Stadium. Addressing the gathering, Kronu said the conduct of the 44th Chess Olympiad from July 28 to August 10 in Mahabalipuram is an opportunity to “reclaim" the game. The torch is being taken to 75 cities across the country in 40 days before reaching the host city, NCA vice president P Khezhie said.

On Sunday, the torch had travelled to Guwahati and Shillong. Earlier, the torch reached Gangtok and Siliguri on Friday.

Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister of Sports, Govt Of Sikkim received the torch at Sikkim Manipal University. GM Mitrabu Guha took the Torch forward in Gangtok in presence of eminent dignitaries.

The International Chess Federation had said the Olympiad torch relay would always begin from India, where the sport originated, and would travel across all continents before reaching the host city. The All India Chess Federation had said due to paucity of time, the torch relay would only traverse in India this year.