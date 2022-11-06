In a bid to provide security for sports persons in the state, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on November 5, inaugurated Sovima Police Station in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Y Patton at Sovima Village, Chümoukedima district of Nagaland.

In his address, Rio said the creation of the new Police Station was necessitated not only for the security of the 14 villages that comes under it but to provide security to the sports persons, especially from the national and international teams, since the Nagaland Cricket Ground (Sovima) hosts many BCCI matches such as Ranji Trophy, Cooch Behar trophy and Col' C.K Nayudu trophy.

The location has many government and private institutions such as St. Joseph University, ICFAI, Testo College, Zoological Park, Shokhuvi Railway Station, etc. therefore, he urged the police personnel to render their best possible service in the service of the people.

CM Rio also mentioned that his family was privileged to have sold the land to the Government for a very reasonable amount, where so much of sports activities could come up.

While reiterating his government's sincere commitment to the field of sports, he urged the youths to actively pursue sports as a profession and said sports is one of the shortest and easiest ways if one desires fame and riches.

''The state government has already earmarked cash awards for the state/national/international medal winners, and the government has already established a sports police battalion so as to employ the successful sports persons into the police department,'' he added.

Sovima being a place for sports and youthful activities, CM urged the police personnel to be more vigilant and do a commendable job while also cautioning them to be more sensitive in dealing with the public and remind the importance of community support in maintaining law and order in the area.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home minister Y Patton thanked the CM for his visionary leadership and for his personal initiative that the new police station was made possible.

Patton said the primary duty and responsibilities of the police are to maintain law and order and it is also equally important for the prevention of its violation, adding, '' Policeman is the most visible representative of the government during the hours of need, danger, crisis, and difficulties''.

While referring to the challenges of today's world, especially in the area of information technology and especially the use of social media need to be urgently addressed, and admitted that Police department needs to strengthen its infrastructure and mechanism so also to upgrade and expertise in the field of cyber-security and cybercrime in the state.

Earlier, T John Longkumer, IPS DGP Nagaland, and Chairman of Sovima Village Sebastian Zumvu delivered short speeches.

The programme was chaired by Commissioner of Police Dimapur, Rothihu Tetseo, IPS.