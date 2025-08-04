Nagaland chief secretary meets 5 Tribes CoRRP; Cabinet decision on demands soon
Nagaland Chief Secretary meets with 5 Tribes CoRRP. State Cabinet to discuss demands on August 6. Proposed agitation phase paused as talks continue.
- Nagaland Chief Secretary held meeting with 5 Tribes CoRRP representatives on August 2
- Discussion focused on core demands and government responses so far
- State Cabinet to meet on August 6 to finalise key demands
Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, held a meeting with representatives of the 5 Tribes CoRRP on August 2 at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Room, Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima.
The meeting saw a brief discussion on the core demands raised by the group and the State Government’s response so far.
The Chief Secretary informed the delegation that the state Cabinet will convene on August 6 to take a final decision on the key demands, including the framing of Terms of Reference and the composition of the proposed Commission.
The matter is expected to be resolved within the next fortnight.
In light of the Cabinet’s upcoming deliberations, the proposed third phase of agitation will be put on hold, as requested by the State Government.
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