Nagaland Chief Secretary reviews flood crisis in Dimapur, mobilise emergency relief

In the wake of devastating flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall from July 5 to 8, the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, Dr. J. Alam, IAS, undertook an urgent review of the situation in Dimapur district. Accompanied by Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, Advisor for New & Renewable Energy and the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Dr. Alam conducted a field assessment before convening a high-level emergency meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The torrential downpour over four days resulted in a staggering cumulative rainfall of approximately 959.076 mm, with some locations reportedly recording over 3600 mm. The deluge crippled drainage systems, submerged key roadways, and displaced numerous families across the district.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Tinojongshi Chang, NCS, was attended by officials from the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC), Public Works Department (PWD), Health Department, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), and the Police, all of whom form part of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Dr. Alam urged immediate and coordinated response efforts across departments, stressing the importance of unified field-level action to mitigate further risks. “All stakeholders must actively contribute to relief efforts as integral members of the DDMA,” he asserted.

According to the DDMA Incident Report, the district was overwhelmed by the scale of the rainfall, resulting in severe waterlogging in multiple areas. Prompt intervention by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was lauded, though the Chief Secretary acknowledged the need for enhanced resources. Proposals for additional rescue boats and emergency funding will be addressed on a priority basis.

Concerns were raised regarding the potential for waterborne disease outbreaks in flood-affected zones. The Chief Medical Officer was directed to initiate field surveillance, especially in low-lying regions. Emergency health teams have been deployed, and efforts are underway to distribute mosquito nets and medical kits.

A detailed presentation titled “DDMA Dimapur Incident Report for Flash Floods (July 5–8, 2025)” was presented by the Deputy Commissioner. It highlighted field reports, preliminary damage assessments, and an integrated action plan focusing on immediate relief as well as long-term infrastructural fortification—including upgrades to the airport and flood-prone stretches along National Highways.