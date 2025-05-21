A monsoon preparedness meeting was held in Nagaland, in the presence of Deputy Commissioners and District Heads of Departments via video conference. The mee focused on reviewing the availability of essential commodities, road connectivity and alternative routes, healthcare services, and plans for mass social work to tackle potential disasters during the upcoming monsoon.

It was held under the chairmanship of Dr. J Alam, IAS, Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Executive Committee (SEC), NSDMA, at the Chief Secretary's Conference Hall, Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima.

Dr. Alam noted that while some districts may face deficient rainfall, others may experience excessive rainfall, posing varying challenges. He urged all DCs and line departments to remain alert and well-prepared to handle any emergencies.

Special emphasis was placed on the Kohima-Dimapur road, particularly the stretch near the old KMC dumping site, which frequently faces landslides and blockages due to overloaded trucks.

The Chief Secretary instructed concerned departments, police, and administration to monitor traffic and identify alternative routes for uninterrupted flow.

The PWD Department was directed to strategically place machinery in landslide-prone areas and maintain readiness for prompt response. Dr. Alam also emphasized ensuring adequate stock of essential commodities, especially in vulnerable locations.

The Health & Family Welfare Department was tasked with taking preventive measures in high-risk areas to mitigate health crises during the monsoon.

Dr. Alam called on DCs to use resources judiciously, ensure timely road restoration, and convene regular preparatory meetings. He also asked all departments to instruct their district-level officers to extend full cooperation to the DCs and District Magistrates for coordinated monsoon management.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Secretary assured that the concerns raised by district officials regarding supplies, medicine availability, and emergency equipment would be addressed by the respective departments.