Today in the early hours in the morning, a child was trapped inside drainage at the old NST area Kohima. The ordeal began in the early hours around 07:30 am, setting off a rescue effort involving multiple teams.

The child was rescued with combined efforts of Kohima Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services, and KOHIMAS Hospital were crucial in the successful rescue operation for over 8 hours. Despite the challenges posed by the drainage system, the teams worked tirelessly to free the trapped boy.

The rescue operation lasted for about 3 hours, during which the teams navigated the complexities of the drainage system to reach and extract the child safely. The timely response and coordinated efforts of all involved parties played a pivotal role in ensuring the boy's well-being.