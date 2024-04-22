Nagaland: Child rescued after being trapped in drain for over 8 hours in Kohima
A child trapped in a drain in the NST area of Kohima was rescued after an operation that spanned over 8 hours. The successful rescue was made possible by the combined efforts of the Kohima Police, the State Disaster Response Force, Fire & Emergency Services, and KOHIMAS Hospital.
- Child trapped in drain in the NST area of Kohima
- Joint rescue operation by Kohima Police, State Disaster Response Force, Fire & Emergency Services, and KOHIMAS Hospital
- The operation spanned over 8 hours and was successful in ensuring the child's safety
Today in the early hours in the morning, a child was trapped inside drainage at the old NST area Kohima. The ordeal began in the early hours around 07:30 am, setting off a rescue effort involving multiple teams.
The child was rescued with combined efforts of Kohima Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services, and KOHIMAS Hospital were crucial in the successful rescue operation for over 8 hours. Despite the challenges posed by the drainage system, the teams worked tirelessly to free the trapped boy.
The rescue operation lasted for about 3 hours, during which the teams navigated the complexities of the drainage system to reach and extract the child safely. The timely response and coordinated efforts of all involved parties played a pivotal role in ensuring the boy's well-being.
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