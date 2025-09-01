Nagaland Christian Forum urges Assembly to avoid discussion on 'Satanic Worship'
The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) on Monday appealed to the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Sharingain Longkumer, to refrain from raising the issue of 'satanic worship' in the House.
- NJCF formally appeals to Assembly Speaker against satanic worship discussions
- Letter by NJCF President describes satanic worship as alien to Naga society
- NJCF argues satanic worship is not an organised religion
The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) on Monday appealed to the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Sharingain Longkumer, to refrain from raising the issue of 'satanic worship' in the House.
In a formal letter addressed to the Speaker, NJCF President N. Paphino emphasized that satanic worship lacks the framework of an organized religion and remains a practice widely condemned across societies and faiths. He cautioned that any discussion in the Assembly could inadvertently give visibility to a practice that is "alien to Naga society."
Paphino further noted that activities associated with evil, violence, or immorality are already discouraged both under civil law and spiritual teachings, rendering legislative attention unnecessary.
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