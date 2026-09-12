Nagaland Christians protest FCRA amendments, compulsory Vande Mataram singing

Several protesters marched in Nagaland under the banner of the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF), opposing proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the reported move to make the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory at official events.

The protesters called for protection of religious freedom, constitutional rights and India’s secular character.

Addressing the rally in the Christian-majority state, NJCF president N Paphino said the demonstration was not against India, the Constitution or the state, but a peaceful expression of concerns over faith, identity, religious liberty and democratic values.

He asserted that Christian faith and Naga identity did not diminish patriotism.

“Nationalism does not mean the destruction of identity. Patriotism does not mean the surrender of conscience,” Paphino said.

He said India’s strength lies in its diversity and that unity should not be equated with uniformity.

On the issue of compulsory singing of ‘Vande Mataram’, Paphino said people whose religious beliefs prevent them from participating should not be forced to do so.

He described the issue as one of freedom of conscience rather than patriotism, and urged the government to ensure that people are not harassed for choosing not to participate in the singing.

After the rally, the NJCF submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through Lok Bhavan.

The memorandum raised concerns over the proposed FCRA amendments, religious freedom and compulsory chanting of ‘Vande Mataram’, besides seeking an end to the continued enforcement of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime and Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast.

On the proposed FCRA changes, the NJCF said Christian organisations should not be selectively targeted and rejected allegations that foreign contributions received by Christian institutions were linked to forced conversions.

The forum said such funds were used by Christian institutions for charitable and social-welfare activities benefiting marginalised communities.

The NJCF clarified that it was not opposed to stringent enforcement of the FCRA and said organisations found violating the law should face penalties, including cancellation of their licences where warranted.

It also urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the proposed amendments to independently consult stakeholders, including grassroots beneficiaries, and visit remote areas to assess the potential impact of the proposed changes.

The protest comes amid a wider debate over religious freedom, foreign funding regulations and the balance between national symbols and individual freedom of conscience.