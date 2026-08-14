Nagaland church council opposes mandatory singing of Vande Mataram

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has opposed any directive or practice seeking to make the singing of 'Vande Mataram' compulsory, particularly for members of the Christian community, asserting that patriotism should not be reduced to compulsory conformity.

In a statement, NBCC general secretary Rev Dr Mar Pongener and secretary for social concern Dr Villo Naleo said the church body fully respected India's national symbols, patriotic sentiments and constitutional values.

However, they said matters involving faith, religious conviction, conscience and identity required sensitivity and respect.

The council said India's constitutional framework was based on liberty, equality, pluralism and freedom of conscience, arguing that national unity should not be equated with uniformity.

"Patriotism must never be reduced to compulsory conformity," the council said, adding that a citizen's love for the country cannot be measured solely by participation in a prescribed patriotic expression.

The NBCC stressed that India's diversity of faiths, cultures, languages, traditions and convictions was a defining feature of the country. It urged the state and public institutions to exercise restraint and sensitivity when national symbols or practices carry different meanings for different communities.

The church council also cautioned against hostility, intimidation and confrontation, saying such actions could deepen social or communal divisions. It called for dialogue, mutual understanding, accommodation and respect for conscientious objection.

According to the NBCC, coercion may result in "outward compliance" but cannot create genuine loyalty, conviction or a sense of belonging.

The council appealed to the government and its authorities, educational institutions, student organisations, churches, civil society groups and the public to approach the issue with "wisdom, restraint and constitutional sensitivity".

The statement comes ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, during which 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi for the first time, followed by the National Anthem.

According to the Defence Ministry, the event will commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram' and highlight the contribution of India's youth towards the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.