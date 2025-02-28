Nagaland CineFest 2025 commenced on February 28 at Heritage, Kohima, under the theme "Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds." The two-day film festival is organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India.

Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland, emphasised the transformative power of filmmaking during his address as a special guest.

"Filmmaking documents today's stories, yesterday's experiences, and leaves behind gifts for future generations," Metha said, noting how social media, OTT platforms, and digitalisation have democratized the film industry.

Metha revealed the state government is mapping Nagaland's creative economy, which includes cinema, sports, music, and entertainment. He announced plans for expanded film-related events during the Hornbill Festival and partnerships with ministries, foreign embassies, and industry professionals.

"Nagaland has been known for all the wrong reasons in past decades—violence, insurgency, instability," Metha stated. "Our stories must be told through a different narrative, through the creative minds of our people, so the global community will better understand us."

The festival's opening day featured masterclasses on film editing by Moses Mark from Singapore and "Nagaland, New Horizons" by Bendang Walling. CineConnect hosted conversations with local filmmakers, and screenings included films from Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Singapore.

Kusa Fithu, Joint Secretary of Information & Public Relations, highlighted how "films go beyond entertainment to educate and enlighten," serving as bridges connecting people across cultures.

Films such as Eleison (Have mercy) - directed by Raymond Colney (Mizoram), Chanchisoa (Expectation) - directed by Elvachisa Sangma (Meghalaya) and Paper Airplanes - directed by Moses Marks (Singapore) were screened on the first day of the festival.

The festival continues through March 1, showcasing films that highlight both local and national talent.