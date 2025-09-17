Nagaland citizen exposes Rs 7.27-crore road scam; Kiphire Congress demands probe

A villager from Fakim in Nagaland's Kiphire district has exposed what appears to be a major corruption scandal in a government road project, with official records showing Rs 727.06 lakh released for construction while ground reality tells a different story.

Tsumongthong Yim used the Right to Information Act to uncover discrepancies in the Pungren-Mimi to Fakim road project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase VIII. Despite substantial funds being released for the 20-kilometre stretch, his investigation reportedly found minimal actual construction work on the ground.

The case has drawn support from the Kiphire District Congress Committee, which issued a press release on September 17 backing Yim's fight against the alleged irregularities.

"This stark contradiction between documented claims and physical reality raises serious questions about the integrity of the project," the committee stated, describing the situation as highlighting systemic failures in project oversight.

When Yim approached the First Appellate Authority under the Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings), his concerns were dismissed as a "misunderstanding" – a response that has further fueled allegations of institutional cover-up.

The controversy points to what activists describe as a broader pattern of rural infrastructure projects failing to deliver promised benefits to remote communities. Fakim village, located in one of Nagaland's more isolated areas, was supposed to benefit from improved road connectivity under the central government scheme.

"His characterisation of the situation as a 'travesty of justice' is not only justified—it is a wake-up call for all stakeholders in governance and civil society," the District Congress Committee said in its statement.

The committee has demanded a comprehensive independent investigation, legal action against those involved in corrupt practices, and immediate steps to ensure the promised road connectivity reaches Fakim and the surrounding areas.

Yim has reportedly faced pressure and threats to abandon his pursuit of accountability but continues to advocate for his community's rights.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is a flagship programme aimed at providing road connectivity to unconnected villages, with thousands of crores allocated nationwide for rural infrastructure development.