The counting of votes commenced for the civic body polls in Nagaland on June 29. Counting of votes for the civic body polls in Nagaland, held after a gap of two decades, confirmed a State Election Commission official.

The polling covers 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts, including three municipalities and 21 town councils. Starting promptly at 8 am, the counting process is being conducted simultaneously at 16 centers across the state as reported by PTI.

According to reports from the ground, the NDPP has secured a decisive victory in the Chiephobozou Town Council in Kohima. Candidates representing the party were elected unopposed in all nine wards of this urban local body, reflecting a clear mandate from the electorate.

Further updates on the results and outcomes of the civic body polls are expected to be announced as the day unfolds.