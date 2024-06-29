Nagaland civil polls: Counting of votes for 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts begin
The counting of votes for Nagaland's civic body polls has begun after 20 years, with the NDPP winning unopposed in Chiephobozou Town Council. Further updates are expected as the day progresses.
The counting of votes commenced for the civic body polls in Nagaland on June 29. Counting of votes for the civic body polls in Nagaland, held after a gap of two decades, confirmed a State Election Commission official.
The polling covers 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts, including three municipalities and 21 town councils. Starting promptly at 8 am, the counting process is being conducted simultaneously at 16 centers across the state as reported by PTI.
According to reports from the ground, the NDPP has secured a decisive victory in the Chiephobozou Town Council in Kohima. Candidates representing the party were elected unopposed in all nine wards of this urban local body, reflecting a clear mandate from the electorate.
Further updates on the results and outcomes of the civic body polls are expected to be announced as the day unfolds.
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