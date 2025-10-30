Nagaland civil service associations maintain strike as government seeks dialogue on IAS recruitment dispute

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) representing five civil service associations in Nagaland has announced it will continue its pen-down strike despite a high-level meeting with the state's chief secretary on October 30.

The meeting, convened at the invitation of the chief secretary's office, brought together administrative department heads and JCC representatives following advice from the state cabinet to establish dialogue on the ongoing dispute over IAS induction procedures.

At the heart of the controversy lies the JCC's demand for the removal of a non-NPSC (Nagaland Public Service Commission) candidate from the panel list and the restoration of a vacancy circular issued on 10 March 2025. The committee has termed these demands "non-negotiable and non-bargainable", insisting they are fundamental to upholding meritocracy in civil service recruitment.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the JCC revealed that both the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Union Public Service Commission have responded to their representations by placing responsibility for resolving the matter squarely on the state government.

"It is interesting to note that the ball is now in the court of the State Government and any act of omission or commission rests solely upon the decisions of the State Government," the circular stated, adding that neither the DoPT nor UPSC could be held accountable for the situation.

The JCC, comprising representatives from CANSSEA, FONSESA, NIDA, NSSA and NF&ASA, stated that whilst it appreciates the government's offer of dialogue, any discussions must "facilitate the acceptance of our core demands".

The committee has offered a three-day window until November 3 for talks that address their core concerns, but emphasised the pen-down strike will continue throughout this period.