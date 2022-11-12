The Naga Mother’s Association (NMA), a civil society based in Nagaland has written a letter to the state health minister demanding the government’s intervention in service regularisation of Department Recruited Aggrieved Nurses 2021 (DRAN) for their relentless services during the Covid pandemic.



“The Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) is constrained to register our deep concern on the ongoing agitation by the Department Recruited Aggrieved Nurses 2021 (DRAN 2021). We are well aware of the circumstances of the recruitment of these nurses during the COVID Pandemic and the process of selection that was done by the Department for recruitment of the much-needed Nurses at such a time of the pandemic,” mentions NMA in its letter to the health minister.

“We seek your immediate intervention into this issue and ensure that due gratitude is given for the services rendered by these nurses during such at a risk of one’s life,” continued NMA’s letter.

It needs mention here that an advertisement order categorically advertised the posts of nurses on regular basis, to which applicants were selected through a process including the interview. After the interview, it was notified that the selected nurses’ services would be considered as contractual.

But raising issues with respect to recruitment, the NMA says in its letter, “The appointment orders are in contravention to the advertisement, and in the midst of the Covid lockdowns and posting to far-flung areas, they were assured regularisation would be done”.

The NMA has urged the government to intervene in the matter and regularise the services of the aggrieved nurses. “The NMA urges your Esteemed Office to meet the delegation of Nurses and ensure justice is done for their bravery in working ceaselessly during the pandemic. We believe an amicable solution can be worked out for their genuine grievances. We also urge that the Department ensures their pending salaries are released at the earliest”, concludes the NMA letter.