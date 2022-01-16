MON: The Civil groups in Nagaland gave a 10-day ultimatum to the state government as they battle for justice for 14 civilians killed in Mon district of the state.

An umbrella body of several Konyak tribal unions, including the Konyak Union, the Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong, and the Konyak Students' Union - condemned delays in the release of a report by Nagaland Police's Special Investigation Team.

The groups said their 'total non-cooperation' movement aimed at the Army, which was announced December 14, would continue until justice is delivered.

Fourteen villagers were killed between December 4 and 5 in Nagaland's remote Mon district after a failed ambush by the Army's elite 21 Para SF unit.