Nagaland: Class 12 board exams begin; 17,194 candidates appearing
Nagaland's HSSLC exams have commenced with 17,194 candidates. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wishes success to students and the board.
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) commenced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on February 11.
The Class 12 board examinations will continue till March 7.
A total of 17,194 candidates are appearing for the examination in 68 examination centres across the state, the official said.
Out of 17,194 candidates, 546 candidates will be appearing for the compartmental examination across the streams.
Under the main category, 12,403 students are sitting for arts stream, 1,026 for commerce and 3,219 for science examination.
Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also conveyed best wishes to students appearing for the board exams.
"May your dedication, hard work, and focus bring great success. My prayers for good health and peace," said Rio on X.
The chief minister also extended best wishes to NBSE for smooth conduct of the exams.
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