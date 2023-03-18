Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) chief and Nagaland chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on March 18 accepted the letter of unconditional support from all opposition political parties of the state.

With this, the Nagaland government is likely heading for a possible opposition-less government for the third time in a row.

Meanwhile, an intimation has also been sent to Governor La Ganesan as well as the Assembly speaker.

On the otherhand, CM Rio also told legislators that it may take some time to take a final decision as NDPP ally BJP will need to take a form clearance from the central leadership for the formation of an opposition-less government.

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All 60 MLAs of the Nagaland assembly constituencies sat for a meeting with chief minister Rio at 6 PM on March 18.

As per sources, a crucial meeting also took place between all the NDPP MLAs at 4 PM today following which a call was taken on the opposition less government.

A meeting along with its ally BJP also took place before the all-MLA meeting.

The NDPP-BJP alliance had won the Nagaland assembly elections with a comfortable majority, securing 25 and 12 seats, respectively, in the 60-member House. However, political analysts and commentators in the state have slammed the alliance's arrangement, calling it a mockery of democracy.

According to political analyst Jonas Yanthan, the parties extending support to the NDPP-BJP combine "do not have any agenda for the people who trusted their leaders and are trying to fulfil their own selfish interests." Yanthan's comments highlight the concerns of many in Nagaland who worry about the possibility of an opposition-less government.