Nagaland CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for victims killed in Kohima bus accident

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed in a bus accident in Kohima district two days ago.



The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for each person who sustained serious injuries in the accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



Five women were killed and several others injured when a bus carrying 32 passengers overturned around 21 km from Nagaland’s capital Kohima on Saturday evening, officials said.



Rio expressed condolences over the deaths of members of the Chümoukedima Ao Baptist Church and said the ex gratia assistance would be extended to the families of the deceased.



A preliminary investigation has ruled out rash or drunken driving, an official statement said on February 1, adding that a possible mechanical failure is suspected. “A detailed technical examination is underway,” it said.



Police said the bodies of the five women were handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities. The injured passengers were shifted to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR), Dimapur, for treatment.