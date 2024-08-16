On the 78th Independence Day, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio launched the Chief Minister’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme (CMLIS) at the Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima. This new initiative aims to provide comprehensive life and accidental insurance coverage to families across the state.

The CMLIS offers a robust safety net with a coverage of Rs. 2 lakh for the primary breadwinner and up to three family members in the event of accidental death or disability. In case of the primary breadwinner's death, the scheme guarantees a financial support of Rs. 2 lakh. The launch underscores the government's commitment to ensuring financial security for Nagaland's residents during unforeseen tragedies.

Eligibility for the scheme includes all indigenous inhabitants and permanent residents of Nagaland, covering state government employees, work-charged and casual workers, and accredited journalists. Government employees, who are automatically included, have an age limit of up to 60 years, while the general public can enroll if they are between 18 and 50 years old.

Enrolment for the CMLIS commenced on August 15, 2024, and will be open until September 15, 2024. Families are advised to verify their details on the CMLIS portal by September 5, 2024. Those not covered under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) should register through the Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission (NSRLM) in rural areas or at local administrative offices in urban regions.

The scheme features a user-friendly process for verification and registration. Beneficiaries already under CMHIS must update their details via the CMLIS portal, including the designation of the breadwinner and accidental insurance coverage. New registrants in rural areas can complete their registration through NSRLM representatives, while urban residents should submit physical application forms at local administrative offices before applying online.

Government servants are automatically designated as the head of the family for the insurance policy, with coverage extending to 60 years. If multiple government servants are in a family, all can be recognized as breadwinners under the policy.