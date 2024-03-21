Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has made a fervent appeal to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to refrain from boycotting electoral processes, stressing the importance of dialogue and collaboration in resolving differences. His plea came during the ticket distribution ceremony for People’s Democratic Alliance’s (PDA) consensus candidate, Dr Chumben Murry, held at the NDPP headquarters in Chümoukedima on Wednesday.

Assuring swift action, Rio pledged that upon the return of all 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland, the state cabinet would convene to address their grievances. He emphasized the necessity for constructive discussions between the state government and the ENPO, urging both parties to come together for the greater good.

Rio advocated for an inclusive dialogue, proposing the creation of an autonomous body through democratic processes and consultations. He underscored the significance of power-sharing arrangements to effectively serve the people, stressing that autonomy discussions cannot be one-sided.

Addressing concerns raised by the ENPO, Rio outlined five key policy objectives aimed at tackling developmental challenges in the region. These objectives include addressing development deficits, improving literacy rates, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, boosting per capita income, and promoting job reservation and higher education opportunities.

Responding to queries from the media, Rio dismissed notions of miscommunication within the political landscape, ensuring the presence of all stakeholders at future meetings. He also addressed complaints surrounding the ongoing North East Games 2024, urging resilience amidst challenges.

On matters concerning recruitment and recent CBI raids, Rio assured thorough scrutiny and corrective measures, affirming the government's commitment to upholding integrity and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU) appealed to the ENPO to suspend the ongoing public emergency, emphasizing the need for collaboration towards a lasting resolution. In a letter signed by all 20 ENLU members, they detailed their interactions with central officials and urged all stakeholders to engage constructively in the peace process.