Nagaland CM appoints five MLAs as advisors, cabinet strength rises to 29

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on June 1 appointed five MLAs as advisors to various departments and reshuffled the portfolios of another legislator in a move aimed at utilising the experience of elected representatives in governance.

According to an official notification issued by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, the appointments and portfolio allocations took immediate effect.

Among the newly appointed advisors, Kuzholuzo Nienu was assigned the Science and Technology department, while Puthai Longon was given charge of Taxes. Picto Shohe was appointed advisor for New and Renewable Energy and the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, while Kikon was entrusted with Forest and Food Processing.

The notification stated that Nyushetho Nyuthe would continue as advisor to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority and would additionally oversee Inland Waterways. However, he was relieved of the New and Renewable Energy portfolio.

The portfolios of Assembly member Dolie Yimkhiung were also reshuffled. He was appointed advisor to the Information and Public Relations, Social Welfare, and Soil and Water Conservation departments.

The government said the advisors would provide suggestions and recommendations on matters referred to them by the respective departments before final decisions are taken by the ministers concerned.

It clarified that the advisors would not receive any salary, remuneration, allowances or additional perks from the state government beyond what they are entitled to as members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

With the latest appointments, the number of advisors in the Rio-led cabinet has increased to 29.

The development is significant as it marks the first expansion of advisors since the 2023 Assembly elections. It is also the first time that two MLAs from the Naga People's Front (NPF)—Kuzholuzo Nienu and Kikon—have been inducted into the Rio government following the party's merger with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in October last year.