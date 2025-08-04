Nagaland CM chairs meet to review sports initiatives, upcoming events

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, chaired a crucial meeting at Kohima's NOA office to assess ongoing sports initiatives and deliberate on key upcoming events aimed at strengthening the state’s sporting landscape.

Rio also serves as the President of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA).

A major focus of the meeting was the 39th National Games, scheduled to be held in Meghalaya in February 2027.

Nagaland has formally proposed to co-host the wrestling discipline, reflecting the state's growing emphasis and infrastructure in combat sports.

Rio also reviewed preparations for the next edition of the North East Games, which was initially slated for October 2025 but has now been postponed to early 2026, with Tripura as the host.

Detailed discussions were held on Nagaland's readiness to host two major events—the UWW Alysh Belt Wrestling and Naga Wrestling World Championship from November 15 to 23, 2025, and the inaugural Dr. T. Ao Junior (Girls) National Football Championship.

The chief minister further inspected the nearly completed NOA gym facility, for which recruitment ads have been issued to hire a gym instructor, multi-task assistant, and cleaner. The gym is expected to be functional shortly.

Reaffirming his commitment to sports, CM Rio reiterated that the state government will continue to nurture talent and promote Nagaland as a significant contributor to national and international sporting arenas.