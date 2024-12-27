Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio joined the world in paying tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 night, describing him as a "humble visionary" who played a pivotal role in India's economic advancement.

Rio praised the former prime minister's "calm leadership, wisdom, and humility", saying that "his legacy will always be remembered."

Taking to his microblogging site X, Rio shared a picture of Singh and stated, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a humble visionary who shaped India’s economic growth. His calm leadership, wisdom, and humility will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Moreover, CM Rio's two Deputy Chief Ministers Y Patton and T R Zeliang also condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition in the evening.