Nagaland CM congratulates Guru Sangyusang Pongener on receiving Padma Shri 2026

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has congratulated Guru Sangyusang Pongener on being conferred the Padma Shri Award 2026 in the field of Art.

In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister praised Pongener’s lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting the rich folk heritage of Nagaland, describing his contribution to the state's cultural legacy as inspiring.

Rio noted that Pongener has spent more than six decades working to safeguard traditional art forms and folk traditions, making a significant contribution to the preservation of Naga cultural heritage.

“His lifelong commitment to preserving the rich folk heritage of Nagaland over the past six decades is inspiring,” the Chief Minister said while extending his best wishes to the awardee.

The Chief Minister also wished Pongener continued success in his future endeavours and lauded his efforts in keeping Nagaland’s cultural traditions alive for future generations.

The Padma Shri is one of India's highest civilian honours and is awarded for distinguished service in various fields, including art, literature, education, public affairs, science, sports and social work.