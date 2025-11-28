Nagaland CM demands Centre to clear PAPs ahead of Hornbill festival

With the 26th edition of the 10-day Hornbill Festival set to begin on December 1, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has once again written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate clearance of Protected Area Permit (PAP) applications for international delegates.

This is Rio’s second letter to the Union home minister this month, after his earlier communication on November 18.

Reiterating the state’s long-standing demand for the complete removal of the PAP regime, Rio said the permit requirement continues to hinder tourist inflow and negatively affect the state’s image. PAP is mandatory for foreigners visiting certain sensitive or protected regions in India, including Nagaland.

In his letter on Friday, the chief minister stressed that the Hornbill Festival—held annually alongside State Commemoration Day—is a major cultural event that draws thousands of domestic and international visitors while significantly boosting the state’s economy through tourism, employment and allied services.

This year, the festival is set to host representatives from six Partner Countries who are scheduled to participate in cultural performances, business roundtables and networking engagements.

Rio said that while all preparations for the festival are complete, the PAP clearances for foreign delegates remain pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs, creating “serious concern” with only a few days remaining. He urged Shah to extend his “immediate and personal attention” to ensure urgent issuance of the permits.

The chief minister also reminded the Centre of Nagaland’s long association with the NDA government and the stable governance under the PDA coalition, expressing confidence that lifting the PAP regime would strengthen tourism, ease travel restrictions and deepen the state’s integration with the rest of the country. A favourable decision, Rio added, would send a “strong and reassuring message” to the people of Nagaland.