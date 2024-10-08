Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio has reached out to India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, regarding the alarming auction of Naga human remains scheduled to take place in the UK. The matter, highlighted by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), has sparked outrage among the Naga community, emphasizing the emotional and cultural significance of these ancestral remains.

In his letter, dated October 8, Rio expressed deep concern over the planned auction of a "19th century horned Naga human skull" by Swan Fine Art in Oxfordshire, with an estimated value of £3,500-4,000. He described this auction as a violation of human dignity, calling it a continuation of colonial violence against the Naga people. "The auctioning of human remains deeply hurts the sentiments of our people and is considered an act of dehumanization," he stated.

Rio demanded that the Indian government take immediate action, asking Dr. Jaishankar to liaise with the Indian High Commission in the UK to halt the auction. He emphasized that the remains of any deceased person belong to their respective communities and should be treated with the utmost respect.

The FNR, which consists of church leaders and civil society representatives, has condemned the practice of treating indigenous remains as collector's items. They have been advocating for the repatriation of Naga ancestral remains, particularly from institutions like the Pitt Rivers Museum at Oxford University, as part of a broader dialogue on restoring dignity and rights to the Naga people.

As the October 9 auction date approaches, the call for action resonates strongly within the Naga community, reflecting a collective demand for respect and recognition of their cultural heritage.