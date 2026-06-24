Nagaland CM, deputy CMs meet Amit Shah; discuss security and development issues

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Ministers Yanthungo Patton and T R Zeliang on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed a range of issues concerning the northeastern state.

According to officials, the meeting focused on matters related to security, development and inter-state relations. The discussions are understood to have covered key issues affecting Nagaland and the broader Northeast region.

Confirming the meeting, the Office of the Union Home Minister said in a post on X that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Ministers Yanthungo Patton and T R Zeliang called on Amit Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio.

While details of the deliberations were not immediately disclosed, the meeting assumes significance amid ongoing efforts by the Centre and the Nagaland government to strengthen peace, improve infrastructure and accelerate developmental initiatives in the state.

The interaction also comes at a time when the Centre has been emphasizing enhanced coordination with northeastern states on issues relating to security, connectivity and economic growth.