Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Yanthungo Patton and T.R. Zeliang, is set to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the long-standing Naga political issue and the urban local bodies (ULB) issue. The meeting comes after Home Minister Shah's visit to Nagaland on 21st February, where he expressed the government of India's commitment to resolving the Naga issue and promoting peace and development in the Northeast region.

During an election rally at Mon town ahead of the state assembly elections, Home Minister Shah highlighted the successful resolution of issues related to the Bodo and Karbi Anglong regions, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He emphasized that the government is also actively working towards finding a settlement for the Naga issue while respecting the emotions of the Naga people.

The meeting between the Nagaland Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers with Home Minister Shah in New Delhi is expected to delve into the progress of the peace talks and the current status of the Naga political issue. The discussions are also likely to touch upon the urban local bodies (ULB) issue, which has been a matter of contention in Nagaland.