Nagaland CM engages Gujarat media, highlights state’s history, economy and constitutional safeguards

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio on January 21 interacted with a visiting media delegation from Gujarat at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex in Kohima, offering a comprehensive overview of the state’s history, socio-economic landscape and constitutional framework.

The interaction formed part of a four-day media exposure visit aimed at showcasing development initiatives and the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland.

During the interaction, Dr. Rio spoke at length about Nagaland’s historical journey, its struggles, social fabric and economic challenges, while underlining the special constitutional provisions granted to the state.

He explained that Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution, which safeguards land and its resources as belonging to the people of Nagaland, has a significant bearing on investment patterns, as outsiders are not permitted to own land and can only invest through lease arrangements for a fixed period.

The Chief Minister noted that while these provisions have limited large-scale industrialisation and the establishment of factories, Nagaland has made steady progress in human resource development. With the advent of Christianity and the spread of education, he said, Naga youth today are talented, well educated and contributing across India and in many parts of the world. He emphasised that although natural resources cannot be freely exploited due to constitutional safeguards, the state’s human resources can be effectively utilised for growth and development.

Dr. Rio also highlighted Nagaland’s growing international engagement, particularly referring to projects supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the strengthening ties between Nagaland and the people of Japan in recent years.

Officials said the primary objective of the Gujarat media team’s visit is to document and disseminate information on development activities underway in Nagaland while promoting awareness of the state’s vibrant cultural heritage. The visit is expected to foster greater understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties between Nagaland and Gujarat.

The tour programme is being organised by the Press Information Bureau under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. A total of 15 senior media professionals from various media houses, along with two PIB officials from Gujarat, are visiting Nagaland from January 19 to 22, 2026.